Mahaska Health Hosts Annual Run in the Sun Event

Mahaska Health is excited to host the annual 5K/2K Run in the Sun supporting Hospice Serenity House and caregivers in their mission to provide personalized, compassionate care to patients and their families. The 14th annual Run in the Sun event will begin at 7:00 am on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, at the Statesmen Community Stadium in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The race begins at 8:00 am. The event also includes family-friendly post-race activities. Community members in Oskaloosa and the surrounding counties are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Participants can choose a 5k run or 2k walk. Registration for both options is $25, with the 5k run including a timing chip. All participants will receive a Run in the Sun T-shirt. Free children’s activities, including a Kid’s Fun Run, face painting, Sno-Biz treats, and inflatables will be available during the post-race activities. Groups and individuals of all ages are welcome to join in the fun. Friends and family are encouraged to cheer on the runners and show support through donations.

“Participants in this event make a difference in the lives of many,” shared Dr. Zacharjasz, Mahaska Health Family Medicine Physician and Hospice Medical Director, “Run in the Sun is a great opportunity to unite as a community to help others. We are very grateful to our volunteers, participants, and sponsors for making it possible to better support those in our care through this event. We look forward to seeing everyone on race day!”

The annual Mahaska Health Foundation Run in the Sun supports the Mahaska Health Foundation and Hospice Serenity House in continuing to provide individualized, compassionate care to families who need it most. For information on registration, packet-pickup, race day schedule, and other details, visit: mahaskahealth.org/run2025.