Mahaska Health Encourages Participation in Statewide 99 Counties Project Cancer Education Event

Mahaska Health is inviting community members to attend a free public presentation and discussion focused on cancer trends and prevention in Mahaska County. This event, part of the statewide Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project, will take place on Tuesday, May 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gateway Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa with an option to attend online.

Hosted in collaboration with the Iowa Cancer Registry and the University of Iowa College of Public Health, the event will provide data specific to Mahaska County, including cancer rates, risk factors, and prevention strategies. A portion of the event will be dedicated to community discussion, offering attendees the opportunity to ask questions and share perspectives.

“This is an important opportunity for our community to better understand cancer trends here in Mahaska County,” said Dr. Kollmorgen, Mahaska Health Oncology Medical Director and Vice President of Medical Affairs. “By understanding the data and hearing directly from our community, we can strengthen prevention, expand access to care, and continue supporting patients and families.”

The presentation will be led by Mary Charlton, PhD, Director of the Iowa Cancer Registry, and Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Iowa. A Mahaska Health physician panel will join the discussion to provide local clinical perspective. Attendees will learn about the most common cancers affecting Mahaska County, including breast, prostate, lung, colorectal, and uterine cancers, with rates that are largely consistent with state and national trends.

In addition to reviewing data, the event will highlight actionable strategies to reduce cancer risk across Iowa communities, including tobacco prevention, radon mitigation, improved access to nutritious food and physical activity, and increased awareness around cancer screenings and early detection. Educational materials and community resources will also be available to attendees, providing additional support for cancer prevention, screening, and risk reduction.

Mahaska Health encourages residents, community leaders, and healthcare partners to attend and take part in this important conversation about the health of our community.

To learn more or register for the event, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/mahaskacoia