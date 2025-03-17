Mahaska Health Announces 2025 Baby Fair
Mahaska Health will host its annual Baby Fair on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at Door #4 of the Mahaska Health campus, 1229 C Ave E, Oskaloosa. The event will feature tours of the Birthing Center, meet-and-greets with OB-GYNs, pediatric specialists, and maternity care staff. Attendees can also enjoy lactation consultations, dietitian Q&As, massage sessions, refreshments, giveaways, and more.
Pre-registration is available online or by calling 641-672-3360.
More details: Mahaska Health Baby Fair
