Mahaska County YMCA Welcome Rachel Groet

Oskaloosa Community,

It is with excitement that we announce the hiring of Rachel Groet as the Mahaska County YMCA’s Aquatics Director. As we transition into our new YMCA with two pools and the expansion of aquatic opportunities, the Y is pleased to welcome Rachel to the leadership role. Rachel is a graduate of William Penn, with a teaching degree in physical education. She has been a Mahaska County Y employee for the last nine years, all in the aquatics department. She has used her passion for teaching to engage children and families in sharing her love of water safety, fitness and fun. Rachel has most recently served the Y as the aquatics coordinator. We also thank Levi Tarbell for his time in overseeing the Aquatics Department. With Rachel’s addition, Levi will be able to focus on the Health and Wellness and Sports departments for the our Y.

Rachel’s first day will be Monday June 21st. You can email her at Rachel.Groet@mahaskaymca.org