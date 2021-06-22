Mahaska County YMCA Welcome Rachel Groet

Rachel Groet

Rachel Groet

Oskaloosa Community,

It is with excitement that we announce the hiring of Rachel Groet as the Mahaska County YMCA’s Aquatics Director. As we transition into our new YMCA with two pools and the expansion of aquatic opportunities, the Y is pleased to welcome Rachel to the leadership role. Rachel is a graduate of William Penn, with a teaching degree in physical education. She has been a Mahaska County Y employee for the last nine years, all in the aquatics department. She has used her passion for teaching to engage children and families in sharing her love of water safety, fitness and fun. Rachel has most recently served the Y as the aquatics coordinator. We also thank Levi Tarbell for his time in overseeing the Aquatics Department. With Rachel’s addition, Levi will be able to focus on the Health and Wellness and Sports departments for the our Y.

Rachel’s first day will be Monday June 21st. You can email her at Rachel.Groet@mahaskaymca.org

Posted by on Jun 22 2021. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News