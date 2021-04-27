Mahaska County Supervisors Break Ground On New Radio System

New Sharon, Iowa – The first responders and the citizens of Mahaska County will hopefully soon see the benefits of a new radio system designed to improve communication.

The new radio system has been almost six years in the making, starting with an early steering committee and eventually being developed with the help of engineers in 2017.

The troubles with the radio system were well documented, and eventually, the Mahaska County Supervisors took on the project after some discussion and investigation.

On Monday, the Mahaska County Supervisors hosted a groundbreaking for the new radio system at a site west of New Sharon, which will host one of the three new towers equipped to handle emergency communications throughout the county.

Mahaska County Supervisor Steve Wanders spoke briefly about the approximate 5 million dollar project, saying, “It’s been a long time coming.”

Mahaska County 911 Administrator Jamey Robinson said “This is huge for the responders and the citizens of Mahaska County.”

Radio Troubles For Mahaska County First Responders

