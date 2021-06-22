Mahaska County Solid Waste Announces Recycling Drop-Off

Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission Residential Recycling Drop off

The Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission is providing drop-off recycling containers located at the Mahaska County Landfill to allow residents access to household recycling at no charge. The program is free to residents of all cities and the unincorporated areas of Mahaska County and the City of Eddyville. The program is not available to businesses and is geared toward residents that do not have a recycling option such as rural residents or those living in apartments.

Residents can bring the following recyclable items to the Mahaska County Landfill at 2979 US Highway 63 Oskaloosa IA 52577 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM Monday through Friday and 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM on Saturday:

Cardboard: Keep clean and dry, flatten to conserve space.

Mixed paper: including newsprint, mixed paper, office paper and paperboard.

Plastic containers: including bottles, jugs, food containers.

Steel, tin, and aluminum cans: Keep clean, dry and empty.

Glass food and beverage containers of all colors. Keep clean, dry and empty. No sorting required.

*No plastic bags of any kind in the recycling drop offs

Contact the Landfill at 641-673-9266 with questions or visit out Facebook page by searching Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission.