Mahaska County PF Banquet

To all of our Supporters, Sponsors and Volunteers,

It is with great disappointment we have elected to postpone the Mahaska County PF Banquet due to the current COVID-19 risk within our State. Earlier this week Pheasants Forever CEO Howard Vincent released a letter that halted all Banquets nationwide for March and April. Consequently State and Local officials have also enacted restrictions for large gatherings limiting the number of people in any one place to 10.

Our Annual Banquet is the major fundraising avenue for our local chapter for the past 31 years, and faced with the reality of canceling all together, at this time we have elected to postpone our banquet till August 29, 2020 in Penn Central Mall.

We appreciate your continued support and this years banquet is setting up to be one our largest events ever!! For anyone who many longer be able to attend or at this time would feel uncomfortable about attending we are offering a full refund of any and all donations made for the purpose of the banquet.

If you are planning on joining us for the reschedule date of August 29, you do not need to do anything at this time, we will hold onto your dinner tickets and your raffle packages. If you would like a full or partial refund please send a reply to this email and we will handle those within the next 2 weeks,

Thank you for your continued support and understanding in this difficult time for our local communities, State and Nation.

Best Regards,

Wyndell Campbell, Treasurer

Mahsaksa Co. Pheasants Forever