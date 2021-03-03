MAHASKA COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM

March 3, 2021 – Mahaska County – Mahaska County has been chosen to receive $7,313 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; and, United Way of America. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The Local Board made up of representatives from the city, county, churches, non-profit agencies, homeless and United Way of Mahaska County, will determine how the funds awarded to Mahaska County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds, and any additional funds available under this phase of the program. This board is currently seeking representation from the Native American population in Mahaska County.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply, with the understanding that funding is not guaranteed.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Local Board Chair, Michella Friesen at michella@uwmahaska.org or by phone 641-673-6043 for details. All applications must be received by March 19th.