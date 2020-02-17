Mahaska County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A Mahaska County Grand Jury handed down six total indictments for each accused individual in connection to a fire that claimed the life of 7-year-old David Fogle in February of 2019.

The indictments are against David Fogle’s father, Ronald Fogle, and Kabal Chauhan. Both are facing three counts each of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, a Class C Felony.

The defendants are also facing three counts each of child endangerment, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

Judge Daniel Wilson wrote, “I have reviewed the attached trial information and the accompanying minutes of testimony and find that they contain evidence which, if unexplained, is sufficient to warrant a conviction by a trial jury. Being satisfied from the showing made that the case should be prosecuted, I approve the trial information.”

A criminal charge is merely a criminal charge and not an indication of guilt. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty.