Mahaska County Deputy Dies In Gun Accident

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

It is with great sadness that the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office has to inform the Mahaska County community that Deputy Sheriff Brian Rainey passed away in Ottumwa early this morning (August 11th, 2020). Brian succumbed to an injury that he received from an accidental gun discharge while off-duty. Funeral arraignments are pending at the Reese Funeral Home of Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Police Department released the following information:

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 7:20 a.m., the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 700 block of Edwards Drive on a report that a person had been accidentally shot with a firearm.

The victim was identified as Brian Rainey, age 35, of rural Mahaska County, Iowa. Rainey sustained a gunshot to his torso and did not survive his injuries. Rainey is employed as a Deputy Sheriff for the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and was off duty at the time of this incident.

The investigation into this incident supports that the discharge of the firearm was an accident.