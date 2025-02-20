Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Discuss Economic Growth, Infrastructure, and Policy Changes

OSKALOOSA – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors convened on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to discuss a range of topics including economic development, county employee policies, insurance adjustments, and infrastructure projects.

Economic Development Partnership Discussion

A major portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussions with representatives from the Greater Des Moines Partnership. The organization, which collaborates with 12 counties in Central Iowa, presented updates on regional economic development efforts. The discussion focused on business retention and expansion, talent acquisition strategies, and marketing efforts to attract new businesses to the region. In the past year, the partnership helped 29 businesses grow and expand across the area. The Board was briefed on various economic trends, including the challenges of housing availability, data center development, and supply chain resilience.

County Employee Policies and Compensation

The Board approved Resolution 2025-07, which sets mileage reimbursement rates for county employees in accordance with federal guidelines. Additionally, they discussed the Mahaska County Compensation Plan, ensuring that county wage scales remain competitive and structured.

Several payroll changes were approved during the meeting. Three personnel changes were noted in the Auditor’s office, including the hiring of two new employees and the resignation of another. The Sheriff’s Office also received approval to add a full-time jailer to its staff.

Infrastructure and Financial Matters

In a move to enhance online accessibility for park visitors, the Board approved a request from Mahaska County Conservation to use the county’s EIN number to establish a business checking account for cabin reservations. This measure allows for online bookings through MyCountyParks.com, a widely used statewide reservation system.

The Board also considered liability insurance adjustments for the upcoming fiscal year. Currently, Mahaska County maintains a $7 million cap on insurance coverage. Due to recent policy changes limiting future adjustments, the Board voted to increase the cap to $9 million, resulting in an annual premium increase of $10,629. This decision ensures that the county’s assets, including public buildings and critical infrastructure, are adequately covered in case of unforeseen damages.

Land Development and Public Works

The preliminary and final plat for the Buchanan Subdivision was approved, moving forward with a local development project. Additionally, the Board discussed right-of-way acquisitions for the Southeast Connector Project, a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at improving transportation routes in the region. The process involves multiple landowners and various types of land acquisitions, with consultants working to ensure fair compensation and compliance with state regulations.

Upcoming Budget and Wage Decisions

The Board scheduled a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2026 Proposed Property Tax Levy on March 31, 2025, at 6:30 PM. Other financial considerations included discussions on the tentative agreement with AFSCME Iowa Council 61 for wage increases in the Secondary Roads Unit and recommended salary increases for elected officials. These items will be further reviewed in future meetings.

Public Comments and Adjournment

The meeting included opportunities for public comments, where attendees were given the chance to address the Board on various concerns. The session concluded with committee reports and final remarks from the Supervisors.

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors will continue to address key economic and infrastructure issues as they work to support growth and efficiency within the county.