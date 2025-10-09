Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Address Road Concerns, Rose Hill Property Settlement, and Southeast Connector Progress

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on October 6, 2025, handling a wide range of business that included property settlements, infrastructure planning, and updates on key county projects. Supervisors Mark Groenendyk, Steve Wanders, and Chuck Webb were present.

Resident Raises Concerns Over Lacey Highway Project

The meeting opened with a public comment from county resident Adam McCain, who voiced frustration over the condition of the Lacey Highway overlay project. McCain said the stretch between Glendale Road and Watcher had become rough following recent work and that delays were causing problems for area farmers. County Engineer Andrew McGuire confirmed the county was aware of the issue and said repairs would be pursued.

Board Approves Land Settlement Near Rose Hill Boat Ramp

Supervisors approved a nonresidential purchase agreement to resolve a long-standing property ownership issue surrounding the Rose Hill boat ramp and adjoining roadway. The county will pay $5,000 for a quit claim deed to secure the public right-of-way and ramp area, along with an estimated $2,600 survey cost. The action follows months of research into missing documentation from the 1980s, when the property was originally developed. County Attorney Andrew Ritland, County Engineer McGuire, and Conservation Director Chris Klingen worked together to finalize the agreement. The board described the outcome as a practical and cost-effective solution compared to pursuing formal litigation.

Southeast Connector Project Moves Forward

Engineer McGuire provided an update on the Southeast Connector, reporting that grading work on the west end was nearly complete. Plans for paving have been submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation for review, but upgrades to the railroad crossing will be deferred to a later phase. McGuire explained that cost estimates and coordination with the railroad are still in progress. The supervisors agreed to continue advancing all non-railroad portions of the project to maintain progress.

Courthouse Cleaning Contract Considered

County Maintenance Director Zach Nelson and Auditor Maddy McCall presented a proposal to contract with Details Exclusive, a professional cleaning company, to maintain the courthouse and annex buildings. The proposal came after continued difficulty in retaining part-time custodial staff. While the proposed service would slightly increase annual costs, it would provide consistent cleaning and weekly oversight. The board instructed County Attorney Ritland to draft a one-year contract for review before final approval.

New Lot-Tie Policy Adopted

Auditor McCall and GIS Coordinator Casey Kramer announced the implementation of a new lot-tie policy effective immediately. The change allows landowners to combine multiple parcels for legal and zoning purposes without requiring full subdivision or re-platting. The supervisors said the policy will reduce costs for property owners and simplify record-keeping for the county. The move is expected to streamline land transactions and reduce survey requirements.

McQuiston Trust Grant Supports Accessibility

The board acknowledged receipt of a $13,590 McQuiston Trust grant to fund automatic door openers at the courthouse. The project, coordinated through the Auditor’s Office, will improve public accessibility for residents entering and exiting the building.

Jail Inspection Reports Clean and Compliant Facility

Sheriff’s officials reported that the recent state jail inspection found the Mahaska County Jail to be a clean, well-managed facility operating in full compliance with state standards. Supervisors praised staff for maintaining high operational standards and ensuring inmate and public safety.

Employee Wellness and Department Reports

Supervisors approved hosting an employee wellness screening event for all county staff on October 28. They also accepted quarterly reports from the Recorder’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, both of which showed regular activity and stable financial balances. Payroll changes were approved for personnel in the County Attorney’s Office, and a wage adjustment was granted for Secondary Roads employee Mike Rodwell.

Road Projects and Routine Business

The board approved claims for September and minutes from the September 15 meeting. Discussion briefly turned to ongoing fall maintenance work across the county, including gravel replacement and culvert repairs, which continue ahead of winter weather.