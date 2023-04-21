Mahaska County 4-H Summer Day Camps Registration NOW OPEN!

ISU Extension and Outreach – Mahaska County is hosting an 8 Summer Fun Day Camps this summer in the month of June at the Mahaska County Extension Office in Oskaloosa (212 North I Street). Each day camp will run from 9:00am-3:00pm.

Our summer staff is excited to host 8-day camps for youth in grades K-8. Check out all the fun and exciting topics we will cover for this years’ camps.

June 1: Babysitting Basics for youth who completed grades 5-8.

June 6: Kids in the Kitchen for youth who completed grades 4-8.

June 13: Books for Cooks for youth who completed grades K-3.

June 15: Art Explosion for youth who completed grades K-3.

June 20: Agriculture Everyday for youth who completed grades 4-8.

June 22: Clover Cookie Factory for youth who completed grades 4-8.

June 27: Fun with Bots for youth who completed grades K-3.

June 29: Dig Those Dinosaurs for youth who completed grades K-3.

Registration for each day camp will close the week before the scheduled camp. Register via www.4honline.com. Space is limit so register soon. Please contact the Mahaska County Extension Office at 641-673-5841 or email dwinkel@iastate.edu for questions.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of an educational network supported by Iowa State University, local county governments, and the United States Department of Agriculture. ISU Extension and Outreach works to provide learning opportunities for citizens of Iowa by providing unbiased, research-based information that will improve quality of life.