Mahaska Connect Readies for Big Event

by RD Keep

OSKALOOSA – Mahaska Connect seeks to unite Mahaska County’s homeless and near homeless with access to services that may have eluded them. Love INC and its partner churches will provide opportunities for many services at Central Methodist Church in Oskaloosa on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Love INC of Mahaska County is hosting Mahaska Connect to bridge the gap between our neighbors needing assistance and the church and community resources they need,” said Love INC Executive Director Susan Doolan. “It is a great testimony as our community comes together during these challenging times.”

Some services available to attendees include medical and vision screenings; ability to obtain identification cards, housing information, flu vaccinations, legal services, such as court for minor offenses and securing birth certificates and many others. A sack lunch will also be provided.

Attendees will be screened by Mahaska Health personnel prior to entering, where they will select the types of service they wish to receive assistance with or information about. Transportation will be available from Beacon, Fremont, New Sharon and Rose Hill.

For more information contact Love INC at 641-676-3750.