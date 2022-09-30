Mahaska Connect Links Residents, Services

OSKALOOSA – Life has been a challenge for many Americans now and for the foreseeable future. The same can be said for many of Mahaska County’s homeless and near-homeless residents. Love INC has helped provide support for many of those challenges.

Love INC, a partnership churches, is once again hosting Mahaska Connect. This year’s event will be held at Central United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. This the third year the organization has hosted Mahaska Connect to link neighbors with services that may be difficult to obtain. The past two events have had upwards of 100 attendees each year.

“Love INC of Mahaska County is hosting Mahaska Connect to bridge the gap between our neighbors needing assistance, and the church and community resources they need,” said executive director Susan Doolan. “It is a great testimony as our community comes together to help our neighbors.”

Many times, neighbors do not know where to go for certain services or how to obtain the services. The inability to adequately interact with legal services, courthouse offices, personal services and other obstacles have created frustration for neighbors.

Love INC and its community partners is providing an opportunity for those who need services from legal to personal care, or just someone to talk to may find those resources. Mahaska Connect will link homeless or near-homeless with the opportunity to access a number of services free of charge.

Legal services, such as court for minor offenses and securing birth certificates; personal care such as haircuts, housing information, medical and vision screenings, vaccinations; housing information, counseling services and a multitude of other services. Brunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Love INC at 641-676-3750.