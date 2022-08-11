Logan Schuchart Jets to Victory on Night #1 of Knoxville Nationals!

Donny Schatz and David Gravel Share Highest Point Totals

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2022) – In almost a replay of Sunday’s Capitani Classic at the Knoxville Raceway, Logan Schuchart outlasted Donny Schatz to win Night #1 of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s on BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night. The win was worth $12,000 to the Hanover, Pennsylvania, and came aboard the Shark Racing #1s.

Before a lap could be completed, Brandon Wimmer came to a stop and retired. Schuchart led at the outset of the 25-lap main event from the pole position, ahead of Gio Scelzi, James McFadden, Cole Macedo and Justin Peck. Peck hit the low side of four to get by Macedo for fourth.

Davey Heskin slowed six laps in to bring the second cushion. On the restart, McFadden gained second from Scelzi, while Macedo retook fourth from McFadden. Donny Schatz also entered the top five at that point. Macedo’s momentum continued when he gained third from Scelzi on lap eight. Aaron Reutzel went by Schatz for fifth at that point.

Ian Madsen slowed to a stop to bring the final caution on lap nine. Schuchart led McFadden, Macedo, Scelzi, Reutzel and Schatz back to green. The track really got racy at that point, with Scelzi regaining third, and then moving by McFadden for second on lap 11. Schatz was regaining momentum as well and was up to fourth.

On lap 13, Schatz worked by McFadden for third. He took second from Scelzi four laps later, and set his sights on the leader. They hit lapped traffic with seven to go, and Schatz gained ground. On lap 22, he appeared to be gaining on Schuchart, but a lapper on the bottom of turn three, slowed his progress.

In the end, Schuchart beat Schatz, a late charging David Gravel, Scelzi and McFadden to the line. Reutzel, Peck, Macedo, Corey Day and Roger Crockett rounded out the top ten. Parker Price-Miller set quick time over the 51-car field and won the B main. Carson Short, Day, Brandon Wimmer, Scotty Thiel and Mark Dobmeier won the heats. Brock Zearfoss claimed the C main.

“I think we’re good when we get the racetrack like this and get to racing around,” said Schuchart in Victory Lane. “We still have to work on qualifying. The last restart, I really stuttered before it took off. It was really racy for a Wednesday night. I couldn’t get the quite the run I wanted to, especially when I ran the top. It pulled on the left side really hard. I wanted to diamond the corner. The middle had so much meat, but I didn’t feel like I could do it. I kind of felt like a sitting duck. I thought I’d see Donny there at the end, but we were able to hold on for the win.”

“I didn’t know if that was a lapped car or if he was stopping there,” said Schatz of his late momentum killer. “It kind of killed our momentum. I needed to get there, and the only way was in three and four, just driving across the bottom. We got there. It wasn’t easy by any means, but it gave us an opportunity from Sunday night to try a little something and we were a little freer there. We should be sitting good. We passed some cars and finished second. Points are important on a night like tonight.”

“I was fourth going into one and I don’t know what happened,” said Gravel. “I lost my map for a few laps and went back to eighth. I struggled and then the last ten laps I kind of got my stuff together there. The last lap was probably the best lap of my race. I was able to get by Gio. We just battled. The car just wasn’t quite there in the A. Tonight was a stressful night after seeing everyone else not make it out of the fourth row in the heat. If I hadn’t have done that, we would be in the A main tonight.”

The 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s continues Thursday, August 8 with Qualifying Night #2! For more information, visit or check Knoxville Raceway’s website at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or on Facebook and Twitter.

(Points Below Results)

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s – BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night #1

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 11M, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (10), 15.362; 2. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA (3), 15.543; 3. 39, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (17), 15.544; 4. 2KS, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (6), 15.577; 5. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (9), 15.584; 6. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (24), 15.606; 7. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (2), 15.628; 8. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (12), 15.632; 9. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (11), 15.664; 10. 2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (20), 15.664; 11. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND (32), 15.691; 12. 55T, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (30), 15.700; 13. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (7), 15.700; 14. 7S, Robbie Price, Cobble Hill, BC, Can. (13), 15.717; 15. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (29), 15.751; 16. 71, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (46), 15.764; 17. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (16), 15.780; 18. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (5), 15.791; 19. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (1), 15.792; 20. 1AU, Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (31), 15.798; 21. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (49), 15.802; 22. 14J, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA (14), 15.803; 23. 13, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN (34), 15.807; 24. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (47), 15.831; 25. 83, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (36), 15.869; 26. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA (33), 15.871; 27. 16A, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (28), 15.896; 28. 101, Lachlan McHugh, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (51), 15.909; 29. 11, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (22), 15.917; 30. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (25), 15.923; 31. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (40), 15.937; 32. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (42), 15.944; 33. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (27), 15.958; 34. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (48), 15.963; 35. 55W, Mike Wagner, Harrisonville, PA (18), 15.966; 36. 17C, Carson Short, Marion, IL (15), 15.979; 37. 91, Kyle Reinhardt, Neptune City, NJ (44), 15.983; 38. 6B, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (41), 16.003; 39. 73, Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI (38), 16.006; 40. 13JT, Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, ND (37), 16.029; 41. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (35), 16.032; 42. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (26), 16.138; 43. 65, Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL (19), 16.151; 44. 2KK, Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD (4), 16.174; 45. 10, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (21), 16.225; 46. 1X, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (45), 16.283; 47. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (50), 16.286; 48. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (39), 16.314; 49. 9JR, Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (43), 16.388; 50. 45, Rusty Hickman, Bendigo, VIC, Aust. (8), 16.612; 51. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (23), NT

Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:43.0: 1. Carson Short (1); 2. Aaron Reutzel (4); 3. Logan Schuchart (3); 4. Donny Schatz (6) / 5. AJ Moeller (2); 6. Cory Eliason (5); 7. Ayrton Gennetten (7); 8. Parker Price-Miller (8) / 9. Brock Zearfoss (9); 10. Jake Bubak (10)

Heat two (started), 10 Laps, 2:42.3: 1. Corey Day (2); 2. Kyle Reinhardt (1); 3. Colby Copeland (3); 4. Cole Macedo (4) / 5. Brent Marks (8); 6. Terry McCarl (5); 7. McKenna Haase (6); 8. Sawyer Phillips (7) / 9. Dylan Westbrook (9) DNS – 10. Don Droud Jr.

Heat three (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Brandon Wimmer (1); 2. Justin Peck (4); 3. Hunter Schuerenberg (2); 4. Lachlan McHugh (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (8); 6. Brady Bacon (6); 7. Dustin Selvage (5); 8. Sheldon Haudenschild (7) / 9. Jordan Goldesberry (9); 10. Riley Goodno (10)

Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.6: 1. Scotty Thiel (1); 2. Gio Scelzi (4); 3. Davey Heskin (2); 4. Roger Crockett (3) / 5. Robbie Price (6); 6. Shane Golobic (7); 7. Ian Madsen (8); 8. Kevin Ingle (9) / 9. Derek Hagar (10); 10. Clint Garner (5)

Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.0: 1. Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. James McFadden (4); 3. Mike Wagner (2); 4. David Gravel (7) / 5. Justin Henderson (6); 6. Scott Bogucki (3); 7. Marcus Dumesny (5); 8. Josh Schneiderman (8) / 9. Skylar Prochaska (9) DNS – 10. Rusty Hickman

C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:42.4: 1. Brock Zearfoss (2); 2. Dylan Westbrook (3); 3. Riley Goodno (8); 4. Jordan Goldesberry (4) / 5. Derek Hagar (7); 6. Skylar Prochaska (5); 7. Jake Bubak (6); 8. Clint Garner (1) DNS – 9. Don Droud Jr., 10. Rusty Hickman 11. Blake Hahn

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:23.6: 1. Parker Price-Miller (1); 2. Brent Marks (2); 3. Ian Madsen (4); 4. Justin Sanders (3) / 5. Ayrton Gennetten (6); 6. Sheldon Haudenschild (8); 7. Shane Golobic (9); 8. Justin Henderson (13); 9. Brady Bacon (11); 10. McKenna Haase (10); 11. Josh Schneiderman (5); 12. Dustin Selvage (16); 13. Cory Eliason (14); 14. Robbie Price (12); 15. Brock Zearfoss (19); 16. Terry McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (7); 18. Marcus Dumesny (17); 19. Riley Goodno (21); 20. Dylan Westbrook (22); 21. Jordan Goldesberry (23); 22. Kevin Ingle (20); 23. Scott Bogucki (18) DNS – 24. AJ Moeller

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Logan Schuchart (1); 2. Donny Schatz (7); 3. David Gravel (8); 4. Gio Scelzi (3); 5. James McFadden (2); 6. Aaron Reutzel (6); 7. Justin Peck (4); 8. Cole Macedo (5); 9. Corey Day (12); 10. Roger Crockett (11); 11. Hunter Schuerenberg (13); 12. Parker Price-Miller (21); 13. Brent Marks (22); 14. Colby Copeland (9); 15. Justin Sanders (24); 16. Kyle Reinhardt (17); 17. Carson Short (16); 18. Scotty Thiel (19); 19. Mike Wagner (15); 20. Lachlan McHugh (10); 21. Mark Dobmeier (20); 22. Ian Madsen (23); 23. Davey Heskin (14); 24. Brandon Wimmer (18). Lap Leader: Schuchart 1-25. Hard-charger: Price-Miller.

Wednesday Points

1 15 Donny Schatz 469

2 2 David Gravel 469

3 19 Brent Marks 462

4 11M Parker Price-Miller 457

5 39 Justin Sanders 456

6 8 Aaron Reutzel 447

7 18 Gio Scelzi 445

8 1S Logan Schuchart 444

9 83 James McFadden 441

10 13 Justin Peck 441

11 14J Cole Macedo 435

12 2KS Ian Madsen 434

13 14 Corey Day 422

14 11 Roger Crockett 417

15 16A Colby Copeland 416

16 3 Ayrton Gennetten 414

17 55 Hunter Schuerenberg 410

18 17W Shane Golobic 407

19 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 405

20 49J Josh Schneiderman 401

21 101 Lachlan McHugh 399

22 17C Carson Short 398

23 7 Justin Henderson 396

24 91 Kyle Reinhardt 395

25 21H Brady Bacon 395

26 55T McKenna Haase 392

27 73 Scotty Thiel 390

28 55W Mike Wagner 390

29 7S Robbie Price 386

30 3P Sawyer Phillips 385

31 2M Davey Heskin 384

32 13JT Mark Dobmeier 382

33 71 Cory Eliason 381

34 6B Brandon Wimmer 380

35 7W Dustin Selvage 376

36 24 Terry McCarl 373

37 1AU Marcus Dumesny 360

38 84 Scott Bogucki 333

39 20 AJ Moeller 332

40 40 Clint Garner 323

41 3Z Brock Zearfoss 318

42 47X Dylan Westbrook 306

43 65 Jordan Goldesberry 302

44 2KK Kevin Ingle 301

45 22 Riley Goodno 293

46 10 Skylar Prochaska 278

47 9JR Derek Hagar 272

48 1X Jake Bubak 271

49 1M Don Droud Jr. 265

50 45 Rusty Hickman 257

51 52 Blake Hahn 230