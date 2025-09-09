Local Leaders McGuire and Foster Take the Stage as OHS Drama Co-Directors

OSKALOOSA, IOWA — Oskaloosa High School will open a new chapter in its drama program with the addition of two familiar faces. Andy McGuire and Dr. Tim Foster have been named Co-Directors of High School Drama.

Andy McGuire

McGuire brings more than 17 years of experience in the performing arts as a teacher and administrator. His journey began with directing for the Pella Shakespeare Company, before earning a bachelor’s degree in theatre and building a career across the Midwest, including the Twin Cities, Chicago, and Des Moines.

Since moving to Oskaloosa in 2012, McGuire has served as Education Director and is currently the Executive Director at the George Daily Auditorium. Beyond theatre, he has been deeply involved in community initiatives with his spouse, Allison, including service on local boards, teaching workshops, and speaking on arts and culture for statewide and national organizations.

“Between the Oskaloosa School District, the George Daily Auditorium, and the other partnerships in this community, there is the potential to expand what theatre can accomplish in rural communities,” McGuire said. “I hope the dictionary definition of theatre in the state of Iowa leads to ‘Oskaloosa.’”

Outside of his professional work, McGuire enjoys tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons, watching films from silent classics to Hitchcock thrillers, and following science fiction and UFO stories. He and his spouse live in Oskaloosa with their two cats, Bitsy and M.

Dr. Tim Foster

A 2008 graduate of Oskaloosa High School, Foster is a third-generation educator at the school. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Music from Creighton University and a PhD in Spanish from Vanderbilt University, with a focus on classical Spanish theater. Foster began his teaching career at the college level in Tennessee and Texas before returning home to teach Spanish at OHS four years ago.

“I am an Osky grad and proud to continue the tradition my family began here,” Foster said. “We want to tell great stories, build creative leaders, and open up our students to infinite possibilities.”

Foster has been active in theater since childhood, performing and working on crew at the George Daily Auditorium. In addition to teaching and directing, he enjoys gardening, music, hiking, and DIY projects. He and his wife are raising four daughters in the district, along with eight nieces and nephews who attend Oskaloosa Schools.

Shared Vision for the Future

Both directors are enthusiastic about the collaboration. Foster noted, “Co-directing with Andy gives us the opportunity to build even closer ties with the George Daily and contribute to the theater ecosystem in Oskaloosa while also increasing opportunities for our high school students.”

McGuire added, “The amount of potential and opportunity in Oskaloosa Schools and the community is mind-boggling. I’m excited to be part of that vision and culture in a new way.”

Together, McGuire and Foster will guide Oskaloosa High School Drama into its next season, strengthening student opportunities while deepening the program’s connections to the community.