Llama, Llama Live Comes To George Daily

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A family-friendly production is set to hit the stage at George Daily Auditorium on February 25th, 2020, as Llama Llama Live comes to life. Showtime is at 7 pm.

Allison McGuire, with the George Daily Auditorium, says that even though no live llamas will be on stage, the stage will come to life with the world created by Anna Dewdney.

The musical version of storylines that are found in the beloved children’s books will come to life. “It’s all about how baby llama has had a great day but does not want to go to bed,” explained McGuire.

“It’s really a family show,” adds McGuire. “It’s great for the preschoolers in your life, so it’s a great first experience of live theater,” said McGuire.

The show runs for about 60 minutes. “It can be entertaining for the adults who are attending with the kids as well,” said McGuire.

There will also be a Llama Llama pajama party happening in the hour before the show. Tickets for that are just $5. “We encourage people to come in their pajamas to that party and to the show,” McGuire added.

Llama Llama Live! tickets are available from https://www.georgedaily.org/. Prices are $14 for adults and $7 for students.

Mahaska Health and Clow Valve Company are sponsoring the show.

Llama Llama Live! is the next to last professional production for the 2019-2020 season at George Daily Auditorium.

Tickets are also available for the final professional act of the season. Fly Dance Company takes the stage on March 25th, 2020, at 7 pm.

“FLY is what happens when street dance and classical music meet, but that’s not all. Their performance style is called “theatrical hip hop” — “theatrical” because acting is an essential element of the style,” explains the George Daily website.

Local students are also busy utilizing the George Daily facilities. School concerts, and productions such as the elementary school play through the youth theatre. “Students who are attending any school district can attend,” explained McGuire. “It’s for kindergarten through fifth grade. These auditions are just wrapping up this week. We can still take additional participants as were moving forward to the next week. So if you’re wanting to be involved in the elementary school play, you can contact the Education Director Andy McGuire at youth@georgedaily.org or in our offices.”

Also in production is the Oskaloosa High School musical James and the Giant Peach. McGuire says the production is meant to be a family show.”

There are almost 50 students involved both on and off stage for the production of James and the Giant Peach.

“We would like to create an atmosphere that makes it easy for families to go see a theater production together, and for the high schoolers to be able to perform for different kinds of audiences,” explained McGuire.

Tickets for the high school production are $8 for adults and $4 for students, but family passes are available for $20. Learn more about the production by watching this Video – HERE

A William Penn theatre production is in the process of being cast and will be announced soon.

You can keep up with everything happening at the George Daily Auditorium by visiting their website – https://www.georgedaily.org/