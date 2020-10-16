Letter To The Editor: Van Weelden Letter Of Support

George Toubekis hit the nail on the head. It’s time to stop these senseless lawsuits. Mark Groenendyk blamed the cities for the airport suit. NO. It was he and Mark Doland that passed a resolution declaring the county out of the airport agreement that caused the cities to file suit. By the way, Oskaloosa residents, did you know that you are not only paying the city’s legal costs, you are also helping the county pay their costs. The million dollars spent for legal costs and an economic director in the past 15 months could have been used to make Mahaska County a better place to live for all citizens. It’s time for a change.

H.W. Willie Van Weelden