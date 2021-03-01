Letter To The Editor: SSB1195 Could Impact Animals In Our State

Editors Note: The views and opinions expressed in this editorial are not necessarily the views or opinions of Oskaloosa News.

I appreciate that the Des Moines Register published a recent opinion piece by Preston Moore about a very dangerous bill in the Iowa statehouse. I did not realize how negatively SSB1195 could impact the animals in our state or the health of our people. This bill has been presented as a benefit to hard-working Iowans in animal industries, but instead, it merely erases all the efforts we’ve made to pass effective and compassionate animal welfare laws.

This bill would allow some of the most horrific animal abusers and big-industry players to take up residence in our state. Our animals deserve better and our small business owners, our farmers, don’t want corporations who put profit over quality standards as of means of getting low prices as competition. All of us should reach out to their legislators now! Ask them to vote against SSB 1195 and be a real protector of Iowa values.

Stan McHawes,

Founder, Happily Ever After Cat Rescue & Education Center