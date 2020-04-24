Letter To The Editor: I support Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Editors Note: The views and opinions expressed in this editorial are not necessarily the views or opinions of Oskaloosa News.

by Guy Vander Linden

I support Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ congressional campaign and encourage others to join me in voting for her in the June 2nd primary election. It is important to me, as I know it is to other Iowans in the district, that those we elect to represent us in Congress will continue to build on the policy successes of President Trump’s administration. I appreciate that Mariannette has always maintained conservative positions on all of the issues that matter to Iowans and that they closely align with the current administration’s policies as well. Mariannette will work well with her Congressional colleagues and with President Trump to continue the economic success seen prior to the pandemic, limit needless government spending and fight to appropriate funds for the areas where it is needed most, including national defense and border security. We can depend on Mariannette. We can depend on her to make decisions regarding our military because she spent over 20 years in the Army and understands the necessity of displaying strength beyond that of our adversaries. We can depend on her to keep government spending in check because, as a State Senator, she has displayed her fiscal responsibility by helping to ensure that Iowa experienced a budget surplus. Mariannette’s impressive background and her support for the current administration confirms that she is the ideal candidate to represent us in Congress.