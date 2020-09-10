Letter To The Editor: Be A Cop

Written by Brian Rainey on June 1st, 2020.

Be a cop

You want to make the world and your community a better place? You want to change law enforcement and the way policing is done? You want a more diversified police force in your area? The answer is right in front of you. Become a cop and stand for something better. Put in an application, go test, and get a career out of it. It’s easy to TALK about change. It’s easy to say SOMEBODY should do something about that. Be that somebody and step up to make that change. Law Enforcement across the country is having a terrible time trying to hire cops. The number of people putting in applications and testing is half what it was ten years ago. After this year, it will be less. You won’t do it for the pay. On average in Iowa, your life is bought and paid for at 47k-63k a year. The hours aren’t great. You will see humanity at its worst. But YOU can be there to actually make a difference to somebody. YOU could be part of making the change you want to see. Protesting for a short time is great, but dedicating your life to making things better for your community is lasting.

Brian Rainey passed away on August 11, 2020.