Lely Unveils New North America Business Complex, Lely Park

Pella, Iowa, June 2, 2022 — Farming innovator, Lely, today held the grand opening of its new business hub and complex, Lely Park. The $23 million phase 1 investment in the campus supports the long-term vision of the team’s work each day here in North America and around the world to create “A Sustainable, Profitable and Enjoyable Future in Farming.”

“With the opening of this new campus, Lely’s goals are to inspire future generations by providing innovative farming solutions that directly impact customers and Lely Centers throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Chad Huyser, President of Lely North America, who welcomed more than 350 guests to the facility today. “With this expansion, Lely will be able to significantly increase its production capacity in order to meet the growing needs of our North American farmers.”

Lely, which broke ground on this location in late 2020, is the only dairy/livestock automation company that manufactures and assembles robotic milking and feeding equipment in North America. The company currently employs 60 people at the Lely Park campus with additional growth planned there and more than130 throughout North America.

During the opening ceremonies, the central theme was “Building Tomorrow Together.” Special guests included Lely International CEO, Andre van Troost and Alexander van der Lely, Chairman of the Board & Owner. The event also featured a customer roundtable moderated by Gijs Scholman, Chief Commercial Officer, Lely International.

“It is always great to hear firsthand from our customers. Like Lely, many of them are making plans and preparing their dairy operations for the future. We aim to work alongside these producers as we strive to deliver innovative solutions that are sustainable, profitable and enjoyable in order to safeguard the next generation,” Huyser said. “Our vision, which strives to meet the needs and demands of our customers, continues to drive and inspire us.”

Photo cutline: Lely North America held the grand opening of its new business complex, Lely Park. Speakers and special guests included (from left) Alexander van der Lely, Chairman of the Board & Owner Lely Holding B.V.; Chad Huyser, President of Lely North America; Andre van Troost, Lely International CEO; Debi Durham, Director, Iowa Economic Development Authority and Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

About Lely North America

Lely North America, based in Pella, Iowa, is part of the Lely Group, founded in 1948. Lely directs all effort toward creating a sustainable, profitable and enjoyable future in farming for its customers. Using the cow as a center point, the company develops premium robotics and data systems that increase and improve animal welfare, flexibility and production on dairy farms.

For more than 25 years, Lely has been the leader in the sales and service of automated milking systems to successive generations of dairy farmers across the globe. Every day, Lely inspires its employees to offer customers innovative solutions and be reliable partners for long-term advice and support. With its head office in The Netherlands and a worldwide network of dedicated Lely Center locations for tailor-made sales and support, the Lely Group is active in more than 45 countries and employs over 2,100 people. www.lely.com