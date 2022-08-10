Learn How to Make Space for Wildlife on Working Farms

Webinar covers strategies for integrating wildlife conservation practices into agricultural operations

August 9, 2022, 9:54 am | Liz Ripley

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Aug. 17 at noon CDT will feature Jorgen Rose, habitat and policy viability manager at Practical Farmers of Iowa. Rose is part of the team that works with farmers to connect them with people, networks, education and resources they need to build more resilient farms and communities. In promoting healthy and resilient ecosystems, Practical Farmers of Iowa supports farmers with integrating multi-benefit edge-of-field and habitat conservation practices into their operations to benefit wildlife, water quality, soil health, climate change and the farm’s bottom line.

Iowa Learning Farms is an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program.

In the webinar, “Making Space for Wildlife on Working Farms,” Rose will present broad strategies for integrating wildlife conservation practices into different types of agricultural operations, including field crop operations, specialty crop farms and livestock operations. He will also highlight the different services and outreach provided by practical farmers to aid farmers in learning about and implementing working-lands habitat conservation practices.

“We know that many farmers are interested in edge-of-field practices that contribute to water quality protections while also making space for wildlife, building soil health and fighting climate change, in ways that align with operating a financially successful farming business,” said Rose. “Practical Farmers of Iowa is dedicated to providing access to information, education and resources that empower farmers to make decisions for their lands that also support their conservation and financial goals.”

Participants in Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Webinars are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.

Webinar access instructions

To participate in the live webinar,

Shortly before noon CDT, Aug. 17, click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172.

Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172.

Or, join from a dial-in phone by dialing +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; meeting ID 364 284 172.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time.

A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.

Upcoming webinars in the series

Aug. 24: Peter O’Brien, USDA Agriculture Research Service.

Aug. 31: Billy Beck, Iowa State University.

Sept. 7: Emily Waring, USDA Agriculture Research Service.

Sept. 14: Brian Dougherty, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.