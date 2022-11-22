Last Call for Young Ambassadors Voting!

November 22, 2022

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) –There is still time to vote for the Main Street Young Ambassador Contestants. Twenty-seven local children ages three through kindergarten are seeking monetary votes to become this year’s Young Ambassadors. This is your last call to vote. Local merchants who are sponsoring the children have banks with the name and picture of the child on the bank. Money placed in the canister of your choice is considered votes. A portion of the proceeds this year will go to Little Creations Preschool, with the balance used to defray costs of the Main Street Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade to be held downtown Saturday, December 3 at 7 pm.

The winners of the Ambassador contest will be announced Monday, November 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. At a gala event in the Penn Central Mall open to the public. All participants are invited to ride on the Clow Train.