Larry Gene Riley

July 13, 1938 – March 25, 2021

Cedar, Iowa | Age 82

Larry Gene Riley, age 82, of Cedar, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on July 13, 1938 the son of Adrian Owen and Gleda Bessie (Grissom) Riley at home in rural Farson, Iowa.

Larry attended Lone Tree Rural School and Hedrick High School for 1 year at which time he left to assist his father with the farming.

Larry met Janet Latcham at the 3J’s skating rink in Hedrick and on February 9, 1958 they were united in marriage on the Latcham Family Farm north of Hedrick.

Larry worked at the France Lumber Yard in Martinsburg, Iowa before taking a job at Amana Refrigeration. He later went to work for Springer Oil in Oskaloosa before going to work for Mahaska Bottling. During his 35 years at Mahaska Bottling, he acted as the shop foreman and eventually became an over the road truck driver for the company until his retirement. After retiring, he spent several years at Carriker Ford (now Kraig Ford) in Oskaloosa before retiring at 81 years old due to health concerns.

After raising 4 children, Larry and Janet climbed on their Gold Wing Motorcycle and toured with a group of close friends, reaching 46 of the 48 continental states. Larry was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Cedar, the Cedar Crusaders, Wa Ke Ma Motorcycle club and the Armadillo Flats C B Club. He was a 30-year cancer survivor. He enjoyed many tractor rides through Southeast Iowa on his 1958 Case tractor. He was most happy when his kids and family would gather in fellowship, when there was usually a raucous game of pitch or plans of a camp out.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Riley of Cedar; his twin daughters, Jeanene Calhoun of Eddyville and Charlene Waller of Cedar; his two sons, Ray (& Trisha) Riley of Kirkville and Rob (& Alicia) Riley of Cedar; his grandchildren: Crystal (& Kevin) Booy, Josh (& Beth) Waller, Riley (& friend Jennifer) Calhoun, Caulin Riley and Ella Riley; four great grandchildren: Braden, Brody, Brant and Briley Booy; and a sister, Dorothy Thompson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Gleda Riley; his brothers, Earl, Lloyd and Melvin Riley; and a sister, Helen Fitzgerald.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fremont Funeral Chapel with pastor Bob Voels officiating.

Burial will follow services at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral service will be posted at the Bates Funeral Home’s YouTube Channel for those who are unable to attend.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Fremont Funeral Chapel with the family present from 3:00-5:00 p.m. to greet relatives and guests.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar United Methodist Church.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Larry Gene Riley please visit the Langkamp Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.