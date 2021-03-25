Larry D. Blinn

March 31, 1945 – March 24, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 75

Larry Blinn, age 75, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Larry was born on March 31, 1945 in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Ward and Evelyn (Bender) Blinn.

Larry attended Glidden-Ralston High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. After graduating high school, Larry attended Simpson College and graduated with a degree in elementary education. He then attended Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville, Missouri, and received his master’s degree in curriculum and administration.

On May 20, 1972, he was united in marriage to Karen Lee at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Larry and Karen shared 43 years of marriage until Karen’s passing on January 1, 2016.

Larry taught 5th and 6th grade at North Mahaska Schools and later served as principal for pre-school thru 6th grade. He retired after 33 years of educating and later moved to Estes Park, Colorado for 14 years before moving to Oskaloosa.

Larry was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity during his time at Simpson, was a life member of the Lions Club and an active member of the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa. He enjoyed his time teaching and later, traveling. Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. His real joy in life was spending time with his family.

His family includes his children: D’Arcy (& Ron) Ver Beek of Oskaloosa, Meri (& Richard) Kephart of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Cameron (& Fiancé Heidi Karns) Blinn of Waterloo; 8 grandchildren: Andrew (& Stephanie) Lawson, Meagan (& Jon Hugen) McCartie, Kyndall Ver Beek, Maximalian Kephart, Enric Kephart, Tierney Blinn and Kaleigh Blinn; his great grandchildren: Arica Lawson, Marley Hugen, Gunner Lawson and Macy Hugen. He is also survived by a brother, Dean (& Sandy) Blinn of Bellingham, Washington.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Blinn; and his parents, Ward and Evelyn Blinn.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with pastor Chad Lierman officiating.

Graveside services and burial will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden, Iowa.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral will be posted to the Bates Funeral Chapel’s YouTube page for those unable to attend. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral chapel to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Lions Club.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Larry D. Blinn please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.