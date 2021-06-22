Kerrilyn Nunnikhoven

November 16, 1956 – June 17, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 64

On Thursday, June 17th, 2021, Kerrilyn Kaye Loynachan Nunnikhoven peacefully passed away with her family at her home in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

An obituary including memorial information will be released at a later date.

Supportive letters of endearment and sympathy for Kerrilyn and her family can be sent in writing to 2560 Highway 23, Oskaloosa, IA 52577.

Sincerely,

Allen Nunnikhoven, Meredith Nunnikhoven, Chandler and Melinda Nunnikhoven, Allison Nunnikhoven and Jacob Howe.