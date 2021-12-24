Keith Lynn Cheney

Keith Lynn Cheney

December 29, 1948 – December 23, 2021

Grinnell (Montezuma), Iowa | Age 72

Keith Cheney, 72 of Grinnell and formerly of Montezuma passed away Thursday evening, December 23, 2021 at the UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Keith Lynn Cheney, the son of Vern and Doris (McMahan) Cheney, was born on December 29, 1948 in Grinnell, Iowa.

Keith attended country school through the third grade before graduating from Montezuma High School in 1967. He then went to Iowa State University receiving his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1971.

On August 8, 1970, Keith was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Susan Braley. To this union two children were born, Matt and Amy.

Keith enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served four years.

Following his honorable discharge, Keith and Sue moved back to Deep River to work the family farm. He raised livestock and row crops. Keith was a member of the Poweshiek Country Farm Bureau and also served on the Poweshiek County Alliance Board. He worked at DeJong Manufacturing as an engineer in the years leading up to retirement.

Faith and family were important to Keith. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Evangelical Church in Montezuma where he served as a ruling elder and trustee. Keith’s love for studying the Word led him to lead an early morning Promise Keepers group, teach adult Sunday school, and lead a small group. He was also part of the sound tech ministry.

Keith loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren at their sporting and musical events. Each family member held a special place in his heart. He loved entertaining family and friends at the lake. Keith especially loved pontoon rides at sunset. In his free time, he flew radio control airplanes, played pickleball and Ping pong, cheered on the Iowa State Cyclones, and enjoyed fixing things on his own. He loved to travel and see different parts of the country. Keith and Sue enjoyed exploring the scenic bike trails of Iowa on Ebikes.

As a farmer he planted seeds to grow, as a believer he planted seeds of faith, as a father he planted seeds of love.

His legacy will be honored by his wife of 51 years, Susan Cheney of Grinnell; his children: Matthew (Allyson) Cheney of Olathe, Kansas and Amy (Matthew) Miller of Grinnell; his seven grandchildren, Chase Cheney, Gage Cheney, Gunnar Cheney, River Cheney, Sydney Miller, Cora Miller, and Paige Miller; his sister, Gail (Bob) Beebe of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Lana Cheney-Hasenyager of Eureka, Illinois; and many other relatives and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Doris Cheney; 2 brothers, Everett Cheney and Marvin Cheney; a sister-in-law, Joyce Cheney; a brother-in-law, Bob Beebe; and a grandson, Archer Cheney.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Evangelical Church in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Pleasant Township Cemetery in Ewart.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Evangelical Church with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Evangelical Church in Montezuma.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.