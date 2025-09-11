Kaulig Weekly Preview Bristol Motor Speedway

Race to Stop Suicide

As part of his continued efforts to recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Daniel Dye delivered Race to Stop Suicide bracelets to team haulers and media members at World Wide Technology Raceway. Established in 2018, Race to Stop Suicide’s mission is to create awareness about mental health and suicide prevention awareness by normalizing the conversation, educating others on what to look for in those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, and making sure those in need have access to resources. Throughout the month of September, Dye and Kaulig Racing will be raising awareness and helping to break the stigma on mental health and suicide prevention awareness.

Kaulig Racing Joins The NASCAR Foundation for Speedy Bear Brigade on National Teddy Bear Day

On Tuesday, September 9, Kaulig Racing team owner Matt Kaulig was joined in Akron, Ohio, by team president Chris Rice and NASCAR Cup Series drivers AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon, for the ninth annual Speedy Bear Brigade on National Teddy Bear Day. The team spent the day visiting children and distributing Speedy Bears at the Akron Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday, September 11, Kaulig Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers Daniel Dye and Christian Eckes will visit the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the continuation of the Speedy Bear Brigade.

For the fifth consecutive year, Kaulig donated $25,000 to the Speedy Bear Brigade. After this year’s event, more than 20,000 bears have been donated to children’s hospitals across all 50 states, Mexico and Canada. A gift of $25 provides a Speedy Bear to a sick child who needs it most.

At Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kaulig Racing has made 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and earned two top-10 finishes.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the team has earned one win, four top fives, and 13 top-10 finishes.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will serve as the primary partner this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted).

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, September 13

Ty Dillon will be on the Food City Stage in the Fan Zone at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Dillon will then make his way to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 2:35 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

Continuing his race day, Dillon will be at the Sugarlands display at 3:10 p.m. ET where fans can meet him, and those who are 21 and older can sample the new Field & Stream Moonshine.

At Bristol Motor Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his 29th-career NASCAR start at Bristol Motor Speedway across the three national series.

With 12 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Dillon’s best career finish is 15th in 2017 and 2019.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has 11 starts with four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes. His best finish in the series is fourth on three occasions in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Dillon has five starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one top-10 finish and a best finish of sixth in 2013.

“I’m very excited. Bristol is probably the greatest track on our schedule. I always tell people who ask what race they should attend; I always say Bristol. It is the most properly named race track, ‘The Last Great Colosseum.’ We’re racing around a half-mile track with three stories of banking in under 14 seconds a lap for 500 laps and it is super intense, but it is one of my favorite race tracks. I love going there. We have a really cool Grizzly Nicotine Puches Camaro. The paint scheme looks awesome. It’s super cool so I’m ready to roll that thing out there. I’m ready to turn the page. We’ve had some rough luck ever since the last race of the In-Season Challenge, it’s like we cannot get the bad luck bug out of our system. We’re looking to turn it around at Bristol and hopefully end the season strong.”

– Ty Dillon on Bristol Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted).

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Friday, September 12

AJ Allmendinger will be at the Food City Fan Zone stage in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone on Friday, September 12, at 1:45 p.m. for a Q&A.

At Bristol Motor Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a ninth-place finish with Kaulig Racing when the series visited the track earlier this season.

Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s best finish of seventh in the team’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at the track in the spring of 2022.

“At Bristol in the spring, we had a really good car and earned a solid top-10 finish. I’m looking forward to going back there and working to build off that. The night race is always different; it has a lot more hype and is always a fun atmosphere. As we keep saying, our team is focused on getting better. Our goal this weekend is to take what we’ve had in the past and make it a little bit better so we can have another solid run.”

– AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

At Bristol Motor Speedway:

Daniel Dye has made one start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dye has made three previous starts at Bristol in the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series and two starts in the ARCA Menards Series.

“Historically, Bristol hasn’t been one of my best tracks, but it’s one that I’ve raced at the most. I’m hoping we can take what we learned from our first trip to Bristol earlier this year and make some improvements with our No. 10 Champion Container Chevy.”

– Daniel Dye on Bristol Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Action Industries

Brenden Queen, No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet

Action Industries: Brenden Queen will drive the No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway. Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At Bristol Motor Speedway:

Brenden Queen will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Prior to the Food City 300, the ARCA Menards Series points leader will compete in the Bush’s Beans 200 on Thursday night.

“It’s a super special week for me, because I never knew if I’d make it to this level, or even get the opportunity. I’m thankful to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and everybody at Kaulig Racing for making this happen, because it means a lot to me and my family. I’m just going to try to take it all in and make the most of the opportunity. I know the car will be fast, and I just have to limit my mistakes, get the seat time, and learn.”

– Brenden Queen on Bristol Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Christian Eckes will be at Food City, located at 6681 Bristol Highway Piney Flats, TN 37686, on Friday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET to meet fans, sample Celsius, and sign autographs.

At Bristol Motor Speedway:

Christian Eckes has made one start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Eckes has made five starts at Bristol in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and earned one win and two pole awards.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Bristol. I was fortunate enough to get a sword there back in 2024 and would love nothing more than to get a twin this Friday night. There’s something special about racing at Bristol under the lights, and I’m really looking forward to the race with my No. 16 team.”

– Christian Eckes on Bristol Motor Speedway

