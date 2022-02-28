Kathy Jo Hugen

May 23, 1952 – February 27, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 69

Kathy Jo Hugen, 69, of Oskaloosa, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Pella Hospice Comfort House. Kathy Hugen, daughter of Marvin and Evelyn (DeWitt) Walraven, was born May 23, 1952, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Kathy was raised on the family farm near Cedar and attended Cedar Elementary School.

Kathy’s mother passed away when Kathy was seven years old, and her father was a single parent and farmer to his four children for seven years. Early in Kathy’s teenage years, her father married Frances Nieuwsma, a widow and friend since childhood. Frances was a kind and loving mother to Kathy and her siblings, and although the home was hectic with seven children, it was a happy home.

Kathy attended Oskaloosa High School, and after her graduation in 1970, she married the Love-of -her-Life, Richard Hugen, on June 19, 1970, in Carmel, California, where Rich was stationed in the army.

They made their home in Oskaloosa, where Kathy stayed very busy with her children and actively supported them in each of their activities. In 1977, Kathy and Rich moved to an acreage east of Oskaloosa, and in 2011, Rich built Kathy her dream home on the family farm east of Pella. A home large enough to accommodate her growing family.

Kathy will be remembered as a fantastic wife, mom, friend, and caregiver; she always put the needs of others before her own. She gently but firmly managed her children, constantly permeating her high expectations with much love.

Kathy enjoyed life and loved meeting friends for golf and bowling. She also taught each of her daughters how to golf, enabling them to spend time together having fun. Kathy was a member of the Central Reformed Church, where she served in many ways. Her faith was the bedrock of her life and gave her strength each day.

Her family includes her husband Rich, of Pella; her daughters and their husbands: Carrie and Jason Blommers of Pella, Tina and Jeremy Vander Molen of Pella, Sheri and Dan DeNooy of Pella, and Dena and Kyle Huelsman of Oskaloosa. She was blessed with ten grandchildren: Kelcey, Lindsey and Ashley Blommers, Tyler, Brett, Emily, and Megan Vander Molen, Anna and Cole DeNooy, and Clyde Huelsman. She is also survived by her mother, Frances Walraven, and her mother-in-law, Francene Hugen, each of Oskaloosa; her siblings: Karen (& Jim) Powell of Oskaloosa, Jonnie Walraven of Fairfield, Jacque (& Mike) Jepson of Manson, IA, Jolene (& Daryl) Scott of Oskaloosa, Retha (& Richard) Dudak of Springville, IA and Lorna (& Dennis) Trachta of Swisher, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Mary (& Bill) Parsons of Spotsylvania, VA.

In addition to her parents, Marvin and Evelyn Walraven, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Helen Walraven; her father-in-law, Bob Hugen; and a brother-in-law, Ken Hugen.

A Celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa, with Rev. Jon Nelson officiating.

Private interment will precede the service at Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. The family will greet visitors from 4-7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Memorials can be made to the Pella Hospice Comfort House.