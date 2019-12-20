Kargol’s To Open Art Exhibit “His and Hers, Steel and Thread” At IHCC

OTTUMWA — Matt and Sarah Kargol will open their exhibit, “His and Hers, Steel and Thread,” in the Indian Hills Community College Art Gallery at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. An artist’s reception will be held that evening from 7:00 until 8:30 that is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

A married couple, Matt Kargol is a sculptor and teaches art at Oskaloosa High School and Sarah Kargol is the director of the Oskaloosa Art Center and teaches art classes there as well.

Matt completed his first large scale sculpture in 1998. “Beauty can come from the strangest of places, in the most horrific events,” he said. “My art addresses these notions of destruction and beauty, the collisions of opposites, from the most tender brutalities to the most devastating sensitivities. I oscillate between these opposites.”

Sarah said about her delicate collage art works, “In developing my artistic signature over the last two decades my love for ephemera and all things vintage has grown substantially. I create small individual parts out of papers, fabrics, and threads – treasures to my eyes in one way or another – and I assemble them together. Layering these ‘dots’ with other individual pieces and parts with threads and creating unique compositions is my poetry, my voice.”

This exhibit will be on view until Thursday, Feb. 13. The Indian Hills Art Gallery is located in the Ottumwa campus library. The gallery is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.