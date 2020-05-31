June 2020 Bandstand Flag Notice

William Woodrow Norton

May 28, 1952 – March 28, 2014

United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during June is in honor of Bill Norton.

Bill was inducted into the Army on October 12, 1972 in Des Moines, Iowa. He served most of his obligation in Germany. He was discharged October 10, 1974.

In 1977 Bill married Jeanie Cary. Bill and Jeanie where married for 36 years having 2 children.

In 1988, Bill and his family moved to Oskaloosa. Bill worked for Clow for 3 years then moved to Oskaloosa engineering for a couple of years. Bill enjoyed country living and in 1993 made the move to a country home. Bill liked to garden, hunt and spend time with his children Nathan and Shawna. In 1997 Bill began a career with Vermeer Manufacturing. Bill loved to spend time with family and done lots of grilling or smoking meat for anyone to enjoy.

