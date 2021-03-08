Join A Mahaska Community Virtual Townhall Meeting

The Green Iowa AmeriCorps – Mahaska Partnership invites you to participate in a Mahaska Community Virtual Townhall Meeting from Noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Guest speakers include Myriam Lafreniere-Landry and Bryce Lidtka, Watershed Coordinators with the Mahaska County Soil & Water Conservation District; Sean Murphy, Senior Engineering Technician with the City of Oskaloosa Public Works Department; and Marsha Riordan, Director for Advancement at William Penn University.

The Green Iowa AmeriCorps Partnership works with Land and Water Stewardship concerns in both rural and urban settings. Water Quality is a main focus in both city and county, and conservation solutions surrounding erosion and soil health are also important whether for farmers in agricultural settings or for gardeners in town.

After brief overviews from each speaker about their work in the Mahaska Community related to conservation and the environment, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input on current and future considerations from the perspective of a Mahaska Community resident.

Please join us for this ‘lunch and learn’ opportunity by using this link: https://wmpenn.zoom.us/j/95423964811. Contact Debbie Stevens at stevensde@wmpenn.edu for more information or with questions, or call 641-673-2173.