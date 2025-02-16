Johnson leads Central women’s basketball team to victory

PELLA- Led by a career high 30 points from Abby Johnson (senor, Ankeny), the Central College women’s basketball team took down the University of Dubuque 65-57.

Johnson shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-12 from three-point range. She added six rebounds and one steal.

“She made a bunch of shots early, and this is what she does well,” coach Justin Weiland said. “When she is feeling it, she is one of the best shooters in the country. I loved the versatility of her shots today. When they didn’t give her the three, she would get to her pull up. It was an unbelievable performance.”

The Dutch (13-10, 6-8 American Rivers) got out to a hot start leading 35-28 at halftime. The team shot 46.7% from the field in the first quarter and 41.7% in the second quarter. It shot 50% from three in both quarters. Dubuque was held to 12 points on 33.3% shooting in the second quarter.

“We had a lot of fight today,” Weiland said. “We made them earn most of their points. It wasn’t our prettiest game, but we were tough enough to get the win and we needed it. It was even better with the win coming on senior night.

Samantha Scott (senior, Davenport, North Scott HS) scored nine points on 3-of-7 shooting, all from three-point range. Hannah Dau (senior, Paullina, South O’Brien HS) added six points and collected four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gabby Moore (senior, Waterloo, West HS) scored six points while also bringing in seven rebounds.

“I want to give our team credit for finding Johnson and Scott when they were hot. It is nice with our four leading scorers were all seniors,” Weiland said.

Off the bench Bailey Reding (junior, Grundy Center) scored six points while also collecting three rebounds. Jasmyn Williams (junior, Denver, Colo., Arvada West HS) did not score but she dished out two assists and collected four steals.

For the game, Central shot 36.2% from the field and 35.7% from three. It also shot 13-for-13 from the free throw line. The Dutch held Dubuque to 38.5% from the field and 35.7% from three while forcing the Spartans into 14 turnovers.

The Dutch were in control for most of the game holding a lead for 35:38. Central also held Dubuque (9-14, 6-8 American Rivers) to 0 fast break points and only five second-chance points.

“Our game plan was to limit Dubuque in the paint, and we did that well today,” Weiland said. “They average 35 points in the paint, and we held them to 26. Our entire gameplan was based on controlling and protecting the paint and our women had great discipline limit their opportunities, and we were able to come out with a win.”

Central will play its last regular season at home when it welcomes Nebraska Wesleyan University into P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.