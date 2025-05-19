Joe Biden diagnosed with a ‘more aggressive form’ of prostate cancer

by Jane Norman, Iowa Capital Dispatch

May 18, 2025

WASHINGTON — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with “a more aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office on Sunday.

The statement said Biden, 82, last week was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” it continued. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The New York Times had reported on May 12 that a few days earlier, a “small nodule” was discovered on Biden’s prostate that required “further evaluation,” according to a spokesman.

According to the National Cancer Institute, prostate cancer is slow-growing, the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States and the most common cancer.

‘Joe is a fighter’

Statements of support immediately began pouring in on Sunday as word spread of the diagnosis.

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis,” his former vice president and the 2024 Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, said on X. “We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” President Donald Trump wrote on social media. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat who was the party’s vice presidential candidate after Biden dropped out of the race and Harris took his place at the top of the ticket, said on X that Biden was “a truly decent man and a friend.”

“Gwen and I are praying for President Biden and his family,” he wrote.

“I am saddened to hear of President Biden’s cancer diagnosis and am wishing him and his family well as he begins treatment,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins wrote on X.

Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor who served as Biden’s Transportation secretary after running against Biden, Harris and others in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said Biden “is a man of deep faith and extraordinary resilience.”

“Chasten and I are keeping him, and the entire Biden family, in our prayers for strength and healing,” Buttigieg wrote on X.

“Joe has been a fighter his whole life. He will prevail. Sending Dr. Jill Biden and their family my absolute support,” Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted on X.

“This is very sad news. Praying for his recovery,” GOP Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on X. “We are rooting for President Biden in this fight!” former Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote, reposting Luna’s post.

Age a factor in presidential race

Biden’s doctors said he was fit and healthy enough to be president after evaluations in February, 2024.

“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor wrote.

But by that summer, Biden’s deteriorating state — though not connected to the diagnosis disclosed Sunday — would force him out of his reelection bid.

Biden dropped out of the race for the presidency on July 21, 2024, creating an unprecedented vacancy atop the Democratic ticket one month before he was scheduled to officially accept his party’s nomination. He endorsed Harris to take his place as the Democratic nominee, and she was nominated by Democrats but lost the election to Trump.

Biden’s withdrawal came after a weeks-long pressure campaign from party insiders following a disastrous June 27, 2024, debate performance against GOP candidate Trump and rising criticism that he could not mount a winning campaign against the man he had defeated in 2020. Biden appeared frail and confused at several points during the debate, leading to worries he was no longer up to the task of governing.

After leaving the White House on Jan. 20, Biden kept a low profile and did not make public remarks until April 15, when he criticized the current administration for cutting thousands of employees at the Social Security Administration and rebutted those who have questioned the program’s relevance.

“In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon,” Biden said. “They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing 7,000 employees — 7,000 — out the door in that time, including the most seasoned career officials.”

Book publication

In more recent days, the publication of a book by two political reporters, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios, sparked controversy by its claims that those in Biden’s inner circle worked to keep his cognitive decline from public view.

Titled “Original Sin,” the book — based on interviews with what the authors said were more than 200 people, mostly Democratic insiders — included new details about the presidency, such as Biden apparently failing to recognize movie star George Clooney at a fundraiser in June 2024 in Los Angeles. Biden’s decline was such in 2023 and 2024 that use of a wheelchair was discussed, if he was reelected, the book reported.

Just Friday, the White House released audio of an interview of Biden by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur who issued a lengthy report concluding that while President Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified materials following his time as vice president, he would not be charged with a crime.

Hur wrote in the 388-page February 2024 report that prosecutors considered “that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Jacob Fischler contributed to this report.

Last updated 5:08 p.m., May. 18, 2025

