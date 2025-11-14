Jerry Staton

Jerry Staton

November 7, 1941 – November 13, 2025

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Jerry LeRoy Staton, 84, of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. He was born November 7, 1941, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was the son of Roy “Pete” and Cloie Bertroche Staton. He grew up in Ottumwa and graduated from Ottumwa High School with the class of 1959.

Jerry was a talented wrestler and football player in high school. His talent got the attention of the coaches at Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, and Jerry agreed to play football there while earning his degree. He graduated in 1963.

On August 25, 1962, Jerry was united in marriage to Sharon Shafer. To this union three children were born, Jeff,

Wendy, and Stacey.

Jerry had a lifelong love of coaching, teaching, and learning. While working full time he completed his masters in education. Jerry was always wanting to better himself and to be sure he was giving his best to his students and athletes.

His teaching and coaching career was spent at several schools, including: Pekin-Packwood; Lea College; Vinton; Clarinda; Oskaloosa (29 years); Milan, Missouri; Pella Christian; and Albia. Jerry left his mark in the classroom teaching Physical Education, History, and Geography. It was not uncommon for him to use his time in the classroom to recruit for his true passion of coaching football.

While at Lea College, he coached with Coach Frosty Westering. Frosty introduced Jerry to a philosophy that helped guide Jerry’s hall of fame career until he coached his last snap after 53 years of pacing the sidelines. He was not afraid to start a brand new program or put his name and reputation on the line at a struggling program to build them into a TEAM that believed they could do great things. This grit and determination led to a state championship at Oskaloosa in 1996, and multiple playoff runs and trips to the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls while at Oskaloosa, Pella Christian, and Albia. In his infinite optimism, he would write on the whiteboard at the end of the last game in the dome, “ We will be Back” and preparation for the return trip always started the very next day for him.

Jerry was known for making the season important to the entire community by including everyone from the custodian to the mothers with his “Mother’s Club”, managers, trainers, cheerleaders, and even the band. His famous togetherness nights were the foundation of the bond his players felt to their teammates. His fellow coaches were his friends who became family. His love for the game, his players, and coaches was the driving force for his success.

He was inducted into the IFCA Hall of Fame for his work on and off the field through the game of football. He served in many capacities with the IFCA and could be found on the sidelines for the state playoff and championship games taking photos of the sport he loved so much. In 2012, he was placed on the Wall of Honor at Parsons College. He was recognized by many other professional organizations with awards and accolades for his commitment to coaching. The trophies and plaques were great, but nothing brought a smile to his face more than a former player or student saying hi and sharing a memory. In addition to his coaching he had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. He had many business ventures over the years. None of them turned into fortune 500 companies but they did help pay for their children’s college degrees.

Jerry was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed coin hunting with his metal detector, traveling, competing and winning taekwondo competitions as a young adult, and later spending winters in Texas with Sharon. He had a hidden musical talent and could play many instruments by ear. To those who don’t know, he was also “Wando” the magician. He loved doing his magic tricks for his children, grandchildren, and friends.

His family includes his wife of over 63 years, Sharon Staton of Oskaloosa; three children and their spouses: Jeff and Tawnya Staton of Story City, Wendy and Roger DeWaard of Pella, and Stacey and Mike Sytsma of Oskaloosa; eight grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) Lentz, Jerod Staton, Brett Staton, Jacob (Sarah) DeWaard, Joshua (Linnea) DeWaard, Jessica (Drew) Kithcart, Dawson Sytsma, and Addison Sytsma; six great grandchildren: Ellie, Emmie, Riley, Henry, Junie, and Tate; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Staton; and two sisters, Martha “Sally” Staton and Mary K. Staton.

Visitation with the family present will be held Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 1-4 p.m. in the Oskaloosa Senior High Gymnasium.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Jihoon Lee and Pastor Roger DeWaard officiating.

As a final tribute former players, coaches, and managers are invited to join the family at the “Old” Community Stadium at 1:45 on Monday, November 17, 2025, for a “final walk” across the gridiron with the Coach.

As was Jerry’s wish his body has been cremated.

Private family burial will be in the Pleasant Corners Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Jerry Staton Memorial Fund.

The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry, please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel floral store.