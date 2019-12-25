Jason Roose

April 27, 1972 – December 24, 2019

Sioux City (University Park), Iowa | Age 47

Jason Roose, 47, of Sioux City and formerly of University Park, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Opportunities Unlimited Assisted Living Facility in Sioux City, Iowa. He was born April 27, 1972 in Oskaloosa, the son of John and Sue (Lanser) Roose.

Jason attended the Oskaloosa Christian Grade School and later the Pella Christian High School. He graduated from the Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1990. After high school, Jason attended Indian Hills Community College and graduated with a Degree in Automotive Collision Technology.

Jason worked at Fareway during his high school years. After graduating, he worked at Vermeer Manufacturing in Pella. He later took a job at Hungry Dutchman Tire Company in Pella where he was employed until he was no longer able to work due to a brain aneurysm.

During his time growing up in University Park, he enjoyed spending time exploring the woods behind Vennard College with his beloved dog, Cricket. He also enjoyed mechanical work, playing softball, attending old car shows, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing cards, fishing and had a special love for animals and children. Above all else, his real joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.

Jason is survived by his parents, John and Sue Roose of University Park; a son, Steven Wayne Roose of Cumming, IA; his sister, Tara (& Jorge) Hernandez of Oskaloosa, his nephew, Brandon (& Emily) Parks of Oregon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Evadena Roose; and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Clara Lanser.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Leighton Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton. Bates Funeral Chapel in in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Monday, December 30, 2019 after 12:00 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5 – 7 Monday evening to greet friends and family.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Christian Grade School or Opportunities Unlimited in Sioux City.

