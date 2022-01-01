January 2022 Bandstand Flag Notice

Melvin W. Winegar

November 21, 1945 – August 13, 2021

The United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during January is in honor of Melvin Winegar.

Melvin joined the US Army on September 8, 1965 and served as an aircraft mechanic in Vietnam for almost 11 months. After his discharge, August 22, 1967, his love for aviation continued and eventually led to him becoming the manager for the Oskaloosa Municipal Airport, where he served for 25 years. Mel continued with his love for all things mechanical at Pella Corporation, where he worked as a maintenance technician before retiring in 2017.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.