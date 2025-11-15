Janet Grandia

November 25, 1947 – November 14, 2025

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 77

Janet Grandia, 77, of Oskaloosa died Friday, November 14, 2025, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born November 25, 1947, in Mahaska County, the daughter of Howard and Helen Atherton Grandia.

Jan grew up in Mahaska County and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the the class of 1966.

Following high school, Jan worked at Mahaska Bank for 9 years. She then went to work at Pella Corporation for the next 31 years. She retired from Pella Corporation in 2008, to help care for her mother. As her mother’s health deteriorated and she needed the care of a nursing facility, Jan was committed to visiting her every day and helping her get to and from meals and activities. She spent hours at the care facility and cherished the relationships she built with the other residents, families and nursing staff.

Jan enjoyed working in her yard and mowing and tending to her flowers.

Her family includes her siblings, Connie Rozenboom of Oskaloosa and Carol Rischette of Hastings, Minnesota; a sister-in-law, Donna Grandia; brother-in-law, Joe Thomes; many nieces and nephews, Sheri (Craig) James, Patti (Doug) Uitermarkt, Jennifer (Josh) Wiley, Michelle (Brian) Turner, Jason (Katie) Thomes, Jeff Grandia, Tina Rischette, Robert (Shannon) Grandia, David (Tina) Grandia, Willie (Kelsie Otto) Rischette; many great nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and nephews; and her close friend Twyla Law.

She was proceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Grandia; a sister, Cora Thomes; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Rischette and Calvin Rozenboom.

Private graveside funeral services and burial will be held in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa with Reverend Del Bittner officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Open visitation will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to MHP Hospice Serenity House.