James Seaman

December 11, 1949 – December 10, 2020

Bloomfield, Iowa | Age 70

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

James “Jim” Seaman, age 70, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Bloomfield Care Center in Bloomfield, Iowa. He was born December 11, 1949, in Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Howard and Helen (Finnegan) Seaman.

Jim attended East High School in Des Moines and graduated with the Class of 1968.

After graduating Jim served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Following his discharge from the Army, Jim went to work for the Meredith Corporation in Des Moines for several years. He later took a job with Dow Jones at the Wall Street Journal Printing Plant in West Des Moines. He held that position until 2007 when that plant was closed.

Jim enjoyed working in his flower garden, taking trips to the casino, crafting and watching history and old western shows.

He is survived by his children: Brian Seaman of Pleasantville, Iowa, Amy Penny of Oregon, Riley Seaman of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Rachel Seaman of Bloomfield, Iowa; and eleven grandchildren: Addyson Seaman, Kayleigh Seaman, Zoey Lindberg, Skyler Little, Emma Seaman, Jackson Penny, Malia Penny, Audrina Seaman, Lyvia Whitten, Sadie Seaman, and Chance Whitten.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen; and a grandson, Jase Seaman.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Oskaloosa.

Graveside Military Honors will be given by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and masks will be required for attending a religious public event.

The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

Visitation will be held at the Bates Funeral Chapel beginning Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 with family present to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the family.

