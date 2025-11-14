Iowa SNAP benefits will be fully available by Friday, state agency says

by Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch

November 13, 2025

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be issued to Iowans by Friday, Nov. 14, following the end of the federal government shutdown, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service directed the Iowa HHS to issue full SNAP benefits for the month of November, according to an Iowa HHS spokesperson. Previously, Iowa HHS had issued guidance that partial SNAP benefits would be provided for the month as the federal shutdown was still ongoing, as instructed by the Trump administration, though the state department did not provide timing on when the benefits would be released.

The shutdown ended Wednesday night, when President Donald Trump signed a federal funding package reopening the government through January. With the federal government reopening, a USDA spokesperson told States Newsroom SNAP benefits for most participants will be available “within 24 hours for most States.”

Though delayed, full food assistance benefits are being provided for November in Iowa beginning Thursday, Iowa HHS stated, with benefits “being loaded onto cards now and could be available later today.” Full benefits are anticipated to be available to all SNAP recipients Friday, according to the department.

There are roughly 42 million people nationwide who use SNAP benefits to access food. In Iowa, there are roughly 270,000 individuals enrolled in the program, and the state receives around $45 million each month in benefits.

The department recommended SNAP recipients check their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card balances before making any purchases. Balances can be checked by calling the number on the back of their EBT card, 800-359-5802, or by logging into their ConnectEBT account by browser or through the mobile app.

Earlier in November, Gov. Kim Reynolds had announced the state would match up to $1 million in donations made to Iowa food banks in order to address increased need in Iowa communities caused by the lapse in SNAP benefits, as well as plans to deploy Iowa National Guard troops to assist with food distribution across the state. Other entities throughout the state, including Polk County, also pledged money to assist local food banks — as did businesses like Hy-Vee and Fareway, as well as the three state Medicaid managed care organizations, Iowa Total Care, Molina Healthcare of Iowa, and Wellpoint Iowa.

