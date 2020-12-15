Iowa Judicial Branch warns of a collection notice scam

Iowa Judicial Branch warns of a collection notice scamIowa clerks of courts are responding to people who have received collection notices that falsely claim to be from the Iowa Judicial Branch or a clerk of court. The letters warn the individuals that if payments are not made to the 1-800 number on the notice, the person’s driver’s license would be suspended and an arrest warrant may be issued. The public should be aware that these notices are a scam and are not from the Iowa Judicial Branch. The Iowa Judicial Branch does not have a 1-800 number for paying court fines and fees.
People who want to inquire about a potential scam notice can do so by contacting the clerk of court in the county where the notice originated. A directory of clerk of court offices is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/court-directory/
Currently, the scam appears to target Iowans who have moved to another state.
Posted by Press Release on Dec 15 2020. Filed under Local News, State News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.