Iowa Department of Education releases school performance data

by Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch

November 12, 2024

The Iowa Department of Education has identified 377 schools that are in need of targeted support and improvement because of performance and achievement gaps among some student groups.

The schools were identified as part of the Iowa School Performance Profiles for the 2023-2024 school year posted Tuesday. The profile system, first set up in 2018, is the state system for reviewing schools’ performance and federal designations.

According to the department, the system was revamped to include a “streamlined set of core indicators” for assessing schools performance and identifying areas where assistance and improvement is needed — metrics measured by the profiles include proficiency results for English language arts, mathematics and science, as well as issues like chronic absenteeism, graduation rates and student academic growth.

“The updates to the approved accountability system provide consistently rigorous, reliable and fair school ratings that are easily understood by families, educators, communities and taxpayers,” a department news release stated. “The school performance ratings also inform the department’s investment of over 6,000 hours of school improvement assistance each year to schools in need of comprehensive support and improvement.”

Of the 377 schools identified as needing assistance, 93%, or 351 schools, were put in the category because students with disabilities at the school performed in the lowest 5% of all schools, according to the release. Within that group, 110 schools were also identified as needing assistance to make up for performance gaps with other specified student groups, the largest subset being 78 schools that saw achievement gaps between English language learners and the larger student population.

The department also found that fewer achievement gaps were found in Iowa schools for students from low-income backgrounds, as well as Black, Hispanic and multiracial students.

From the 377 total schools listed as in need of targeted or comprehensive support, a majority — 271 — were schools that also were identified as needing assistance last year. There are 106 schools that were newly identified this year, according to the department.

In addition to the state’s assessment on achievement gaps for specific groups of students, the profiles also show that 35 schools are “in need of comprehensive support and improvement” to meet federal Every Student Succeeds Act requirements. The 35 schools in this category represent the lowest performing 5% of Title 1 public schools, and schools with graduation rates lower than 66%, according to the department.

While 20 schools were added to this category this year, the state education department also noted that 16 schools graduated from that designation.

Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a Tuesday statement that the performance profiles will help inform the department, educators and communities on areas that need improvement and how to best designate resources.

“Built with the feedback of thousands of Iowans, our new, world-class accountability system celebrates school success and supports continuous improvement, focusing resources on the classroom and what has the greatest impact on student achievement and growth,” Snow said. “The department will continue to partner with schools in need of support to accelerate student learning through high-quality instructional materials and practices, evidence- based professional learning, leadership coaching, and learner engagement.”

