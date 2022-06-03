Indians Take 6-1 Victory Over Ottumwa
by William Gormally
Indians defeated Ottumwa 6-1 on Thursday.
Jaden DeRonde was the winning pitcher for Indians. DeRonde lasted six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six and walking one. Linus Morrison threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Indians totaled nine hits. Jake North, Caden Johnson, Morrison, and Lucas Tubekis each managed multiple hits for the Indians. Tubekis, Morrison, Johnson, and North each collected two hits to lead the Indians.
