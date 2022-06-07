Indians Softball Sweep Pella
by Jay Harms
The Oskaloosa Indian Softball team came home from Pella with a sweep of the Lady Dutch Monday night by scores of 7-2 and 15-0.
Game 1:
Osky 7 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors
Pella 2 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors
The Indians and the Lady Dutch were deadlocked 2-2 after 2 innings but from there it was all Oskaloosa 5 innings as the Indians scored 5 runs on 5 hits, aided by 2 Pella errors to take game 1.
Winning Pitcher: Faith DeRonde Her record is now 3-2 on the year
Pitched 7 innings, gave up 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts
Leading Hitters:
Presley Blommers 2-3, 2 singles, 3 rbi’s
Faith DeRonde 2-3, 2 doubles, 1 rbi
Aubrey Boender 2-4, 2 singles
Maleah Walker 1-3, single, 1 rbi
Lucy Roach 1-4, double
Shannon Van Rheeenen 1-2, single
Runs scored
DeRonde 1
Boender 1
Roach 2
Blommers 1
Kassie Johnston 1
Hailey Harbour 1
Game 2:
Osky 15 runs, 11 hits, 1 error
Pella 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 errors
Oskaloosa jumped on Pella right from the first pitch of the 2nd game as leadoff batter Faith DeRonde hit the first pitch over the left field fence to jump start Oskaloosa in game 2. The Indians would pick up 2 more runs in the inning on Olivia Gordons rbi double and Lucy Roach’s groundout. The Indians would hit their 2nd homerun of the night in the 2nd inning as Alexis Price hit a towering homerun over the left centerfield fence to give the Indians a commanding 4-0 lead going into the 3rd inning. The Indians would blow the game open in the 6th inning by scoring 8 runs on 4 hits. Pella committed 2 errors in the inning to help the big inning for the Indians. Shannon Van Rheenen didn’t need many runs tonight as she only allowed Pella 2 hits all night while picking up her 2nd win of the season.
Winning Pitcher:
Shannon Van Rheenen Her record now 2-3 on the season
6 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts
Hitters:
Faith DeRonde 2-2, HR & single, 2 rbi’s 2 runs scored
Maleah Walker 2-2, 1 rbi, 3 runs scored
Olivia Gordon 2-5, 2 doubles, 4 rbi’s, 1 run scored
Presley Blommers 2-4, double & single, 2 rbi’s, 1 run scored
Alexis Price 2-3, HR & single, 2 rbi’s
Shannon Van Rheenen 1-3
Loghan Edgar 1 run scored
Kassie Johnston 3 runs scored
Vivian Bolibugh 2 runs scored
Lydia Van Veldhuizen 1 run scored
Aubrey Boender 1 run scored
Oskaloosa Overall record 5-5, 3-2 in the Little Hawkeye Conference
Next Game: Tuesday vs. Albia at Jay Harms Field (JV2/JV1/V tripleheader) First pitch at 4:30.