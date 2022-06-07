Indians Softball Sweep Pella

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indian Softball team came home from Pella with a sweep of the Lady Dutch Monday night by scores of 7-2 and 15-0.

Game 1:

Osky 7 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors

Pella 2 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors

The Indians and the Lady Dutch were deadlocked 2-2 after 2 innings but from there it was all Oskaloosa 5 innings as the Indians scored 5 runs on 5 hits, aided by 2 Pella errors to take game 1.

Winning Pitcher: Faith DeRonde Her record is now 3-2 on the year

Pitched 7 innings, gave up 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Leading Hitters:

Presley Blommers 2-3, 2 singles, 3 rbi’s

Faith DeRonde 2-3, 2 doubles, 1 rbi

Aubrey Boender 2-4, 2 singles

Maleah Walker 1-3, single, 1 rbi

Lucy Roach 1-4, double

Shannon Van Rheeenen 1-2, single

Runs scored

DeRonde 1

Boender 1

Roach 2

Blommers 1

Kassie Johnston 1

Hailey Harbour 1

Game 2:

Osky 15 runs, 11 hits, 1 error

Pella 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 errors

Oskaloosa jumped on Pella right from the first pitch of the 2nd game as leadoff batter Faith DeRonde hit the first pitch over the left field fence to jump start Oskaloosa in game 2. The Indians would pick up 2 more runs in the inning on Olivia Gordons rbi double and Lucy Roach’s groundout. The Indians would hit their 2nd homerun of the night in the 2nd inning as Alexis Price hit a towering homerun over the left centerfield fence to give the Indians a commanding 4-0 lead going into the 3rd inning. The Indians would blow the game open in the 6th inning by scoring 8 runs on 4 hits. Pella committed 2 errors in the inning to help the big inning for the Indians. Shannon Van Rheenen didn’t need many runs tonight as she only allowed Pella 2 hits all night while picking up her 2nd win of the season.

Winning Pitcher:

Shannon Van Rheenen Her record now 2-3 on the season

6 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

Hitters:

Faith DeRonde 2-2, HR & single, 2 rbi’s 2 runs scored

Maleah Walker 2-2, 1 rbi, 3 runs scored

Olivia Gordon 2-5, 2 doubles, 4 rbi’s, 1 run scored

Presley Blommers 2-4, double & single, 2 rbi’s, 1 run scored

Alexis Price 2-3, HR & single, 2 rbi’s

Shannon Van Rheenen 1-3

Loghan Edgar 1 run scored

Kassie Johnston 3 runs scored

Vivian Bolibugh 2 runs scored

Lydia Van Veldhuizen 1 run scored

Aubrey Boender 1 run scored

Oskaloosa Overall record 5-5, 3-2 in the Little Hawkeye Conference

Next Game: Tuesday vs. Albia at Jay Harms Field (JV2/JV1/V tripleheader) First pitch at 4:30.