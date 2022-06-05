Indians Softball Regroup At Oskaloosa Classic

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indian Softball team after suffering a heartbreaking loss on Friday night to the Norwalk Warriors, regrouped and won two games Saturday in the Oskaloosa Classic. In game 1, the Indians downed Lynnville-Sully 14-4 in 5 innings and then had to go 8 innings with the Cardinal Comets before coming away with a 3-2 win.

Game 1:

Osky 14 runs, 17 hits, 3 errors

L-S 4 runs, 7 hits, 1 error

Winning Pitcher: Shannon Van Rheenen Her record 1-3

She pitched 5 innings, gave up 4 runs – 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 K’s

The Indians belted 3 Homeruns in the game, scored at least 1 run in every inning and every starter had at least 1 hit. Alexis Price had a huge game at the plate by belting 2 homeruns while adding a double, with 4 runs driven in.

Hitters:

Price 3-4, 2 HR, double, 4 rbi’s

Lucy Roach 3-4, 2 rbi’s

Presley Bloomers 2-4, HR & double, 3 rbi’s

Maleah Walker 2-3, 2 rbi’s

Olivia Gordon 2-3, 2 rbi’s

Aubrey Boender 2-4, double & single

Faith DeRonde 1-3

Shannon Van Rheenen 1-2

Lydian Van Veldhuizen 1-3, 1 rbi

Game 2:

Osky 3 runs, 6 hits, 1 error

Cardinal 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors

Winning Pitcher: Faith DeRonde Her record 2-1

She pitched 8 innings, gave up 2 runs – 1 earned, 6 walks – 3 intentional, 6 K’s

The Indians led 2-0 going into the top of the 7th but Cardinal plated 2 runs on 1 hit and 1 Osky error to tie the game. The Indians went down in order in the bottom of the 7th to send the game into the 8th inning and the international tie breaker. The Indians made a great play to get the lead runner in the top of the 8th and then got a strikeout and groundout to get out of the inning. In the bottom of the 8th, Shannon Van Rheenen laid down a great bunt to move courtesy runner Kassie Johnson to 3rd base. With 1 out, Faith DeRonde ripped the first pitch over the centerfielder’s head for the game winner and to give Osky their 2nd win of the day.

Hitters:

Lucy Roach 1-3, double, 2 rbi’s

Faith DeRonde 1-3, double, 1 rbi

Olivia Gordon 1-3, double

Aubrey Boender 1-3

Alexis Price 1-3

Shannon Van Rheenen 1-1

The Indians run their record to 3-5 on the season. They travel to Pella on Monday for a JV/V/V tripleheader starting at 4:00.