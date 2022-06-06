Indians Softball Falls To Norwalk

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians dropped a hard-fought softball game to the Norwalk Warriors Friday night by a score of 3-2 in 8 innings.

The Indians got on the scoreboard first by platting 2 runs in the 4th inning. Faith DeRonde tripled to lead off the 4th and was driven home by Aubrey Boender’s two-out single. Boender moved to 2nd on a wild pitch and then would be driven home by Lucy Roach’s single up the middle to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

Norwalk would plate 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th on 3 hits to tie things up. That’s how things would stay until the 8th inning.

It looked like the Indians would take a lead in the top of the 8th with one out when DeRonde just missed a homerun by inches, settling for a double off the left-centerfield fence. However, a pop up and groundout ended the inning. Norwalk would get their first two batters on in the bottom of the 8th and they would move up on a wild pitch to 3rd and 2nd with one out. Their #8 hitter hit a groundball to 3rd base and the winning run slid under the tag at the plate to give Norwalk their 5th win of the season.

The Indians record dropped to 1-5 on the year. Faith DeRonde led the Indians at the plate with a triple and double. Aubrey Boender and Lucy Roach both had singles and 1 rbi on the night. Also getting a hit were Olivia Gordon and Lydia Van Veldhuizen. DeRonde took the hard-luck loss on the mound. She gave up 2 earned runs and struckout 10 batters on the night.

