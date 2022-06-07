Indians JV Softball Win At Pella

by Brad Arends

The Indians took advantage of multiple walks and errors by the Dutch along with some timely hitting to get the big win on the road 11-2. The Indians scored a run in the 1st and another in the 2nd on perfectly executed suicide squeeze plays. A big 3rd inning saw the Indians bat around and score six runs. Three more runs in the 4th and the game would finish via the time limit.

Hits by: Allyson Maxwell, Kylie Teeter, Vivian Bolibaugh, Karly Grubb, and Kobie Criss.

Double: Kylie Teeter

The Indians return back to Jay Harms Field tonight (Tuesday) for JV2/JV1/V games vs Albia. JV2 game starts at 4:30.