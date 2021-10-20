Indians Fall to Cedar Rapids Washington

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–Returning to its friendly confines was not enough to lift the Oskaloosa football team to victory as it fell 35-0 to Cedar Rapids Washington in Class 4A District 4 action last Friday.

The Indians (4-4, 0-4 District 4) struggled to get anything going all evening, being outgained 346-30.

After opening the game with an interception on their own side of the field, the hosts were able to get the ball right back as Donivan Tighe recovered a fumble at the OHS eight-yard line. That was about all the success the Indians could muster, however, through the first 20-plus minutes. Unfortunately, CRW scored on its next four possessions and led 27-0 at intermission.

A couple more bright spots of the first half came in the waning minutes, beginning with OHS moving 39 yards and picking up three first downs before ultimately turning the pigskin over on downs. With just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, Cedar Rapids Washington then quickly pushed the ball downfield, but Ryan Hafner intercepted a pass in his own endzone to prevent the Warriors from tacking on any additional points.

The visiting crew opened the second half with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to extend the advantage to 35-0 and the rest of the contest expired quickly with a running clock.

Ikaika Opheim recovered a fumble on the last play of the game as the Indians finished with three takeaways.

Keaton Flaherty served as most of Oskaloosa’s offense, completing nine of his 22 passes for 54 yards. He also punted four times for an average of 39.3 yards (long of 46).

Wyatt Grubb was Flaherty’s top receiver, hauling in four tosses for 34 yards, while Darryl Fane finished with 17 yards on three receptions.

Colin Snitker led the defense with 12 tackles, while JaShaden Baker eclipsed double digits as well with 10 stops. Blake Westercamp (9), Opheim (8), Hafner (7), and Braden Dawson (7) also got in the action numerous times. Dawson provided the lone Indian sack as well.

Next Up: Oskaloosa remains at home Friday for its season finale, hosting Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7:30 p.m.